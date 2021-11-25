Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 36,711 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 36,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.70% of Herc worth $23,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $7,429,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Herc during the first quarter worth about $1,202,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Herc by 110.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 3.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 425,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,635,000 after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Herc by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI opened at $190.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.94. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $203.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Herc’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total transaction of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock worth $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. Barclays raised their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.40.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.