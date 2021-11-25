Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 38,865 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,692,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.50% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $23,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,652,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,195,000 after buying an additional 477,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,534,000 after purchasing an additional 149,146 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,788,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,186,000 after purchasing an additional 250,109 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,838,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,853,000 after purchasing an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Finally, South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.09 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

