Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 53,756 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.86% of AMC Networks worth $23,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $41.22 on Thursday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $51.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

