Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 58,087 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 725,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,087 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of STORE Capital worth $25,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 457,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,320,000 after buying an additional 265,226 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 284,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 36,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,282,000 after buying an additional 162,914 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of STORE Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on STOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 1.21. STORE Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR).

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.