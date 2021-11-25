Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 784,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.63% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after buying an additional 106,626 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 456,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 245,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $231,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,984 shares of company stock worth $2,191,703. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.29. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.87 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

