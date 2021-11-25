Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.44

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.44 and traded as high as $10.01. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 62,209 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. is a mining exploration company, which engages in the provision of acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold properties. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine, Mishi Mine, Kiena complex, and Moss Lake Gold Mines properties. The company was founded on October 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

