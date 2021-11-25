WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Buys 1,833 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,756,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after buying an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.71. 13,344,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.40. The stock has a market cap of $221.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

