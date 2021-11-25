Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 114,142 shares changing hands.

WRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Western Copper and Gold by 340.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

