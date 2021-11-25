Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.44, with a volume of 114,142 shares changing hands.
WRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Western Copper and Gold from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $218.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.48.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.