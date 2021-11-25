WH Smith (SMWH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WH Smith (LON: SMWH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/16/2021 – WH Smith had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – WH Smith had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.
- 11/11/2021 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – WH Smith had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on the stock.
LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,518 ($19.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25. WH Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,616.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,661.14.
In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86).
