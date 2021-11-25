WH Smith (SMWH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

WH Smith (LON: SMWH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/16/2021 – WH Smith had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on the stock.

11/12/2021 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,840 ($24.04) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WH Smith had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 2,180 ($28.48) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

11/11/2021 – WH Smith had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

10/14/2021 – WH Smith had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price target on the stock.

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,518 ($19.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 483.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.25. WH Smith PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,335.41 ($17.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,616.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,661.14.

Get WH Smith PLC alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Moorhead sold 29,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,669 ($21.81), for a total value of £496,827.92 ($649,108.86).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.