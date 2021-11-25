WHALE (WHALE) Price Up 8.9% This Week

WHALE (CURRENCY:WHALE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, WHALE has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. One WHALE coin can now be purchased for $18.77 or 0.00032561 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a market cap of $129.59 million and $890,982.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066958 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00076174 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.82 or 0.00098594 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,380.89 or 0.07601670 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,812.98 or 1.00316314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,905,590 coins. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WHALE is whale.me

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

