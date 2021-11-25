WhiteCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $12.54 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $677.78 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00035088 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00028390 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006655 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001231 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

