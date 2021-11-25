Whiteheart Market Cap Reaches $7.80 Million (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 59.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 67% higher against the dollar. Whiteheart has a total market cap of $7.80 million and $139,345.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $878.03 or 0.01489809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00073279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.39 or 0.07607211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,821.74 or 0.99805988 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Whiteheart Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance . Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whiteheart using one of the exchanges listed above.

