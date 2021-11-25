Wickes Group (LON:WIX) Stock Price Down 1%

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX)’s share price fell 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 212.20 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 221 ($2.89). 501,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,275,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.20 ($2.92).

A number of research firms recently commented on WIX. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 313 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Wickes Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Wickes Group in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 346.60 ($4.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 570.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £573.80 million and a P/E ratio of 10.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Wickes Group’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

In other news, insider Christopher Rogers purchased 20,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 223 ($2.91) per share, with a total value of £45,810.89 ($59,852.22).

Wickes Group plc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including kitchens, bathrooms, gardens, building supplies, tools and workwear, doors and windows, flooring, tiles, painting and decorating, electrical and hardware, joinery, heating and plumbing, as well as grouting, sealants, and adhesives.

