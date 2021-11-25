WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,143 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of WideOpenWest worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Mirova grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WideOpenWest stock opened at $19.17 on Thursday. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $6.04. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,100 shares of company stock worth $1,858,900. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

