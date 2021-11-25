Widercoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19,727.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. Widercoin has a total market cap of $67,187.55 and approximately $19,727.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Widercoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Widercoin has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.34 or 0.00066581 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00072742 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.98 or 0.00093053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.41 or 0.07588704 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,817.98 or 0.99556501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Widercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Widercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Widercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

