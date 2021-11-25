Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.72

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.72 and traded as low as $13.25. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 28,073 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $89,852.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James W. Bernau sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $182,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,977 shares of company stock valued at $285,673 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. 11.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

