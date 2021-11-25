William Blair Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.88.
Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,266.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 2.37. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $46.45.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.
