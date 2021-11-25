WinCash (WCC) Achieves Market Cap of $50,575.50

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded down 55.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One WinCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $50,575.50 and $79.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000035 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FlavorsBSC (FLVR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. WinCash’s official website is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

WinCash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

