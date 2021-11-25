Winfield Associates Inc. Purchases 4,706 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,158,193,000 after acquiring an additional 542,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,814,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,761,646,000 after acquiring an additional 475,469 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,858,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,196 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,077,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,022,379,000 after acquiring an additional 638,383 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $7.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.80. 60,677,062 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,976,973. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $161.88. The company has a market capitalization of $190.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.36.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Northland Securities downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.