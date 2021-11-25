Wing Finance (WING) Hits Market Capitalization of $43.85 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $43.85 million and $5.70 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for $20.66 or 0.00034894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,246,884 coins and its circulating supply is 2,121,884 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.