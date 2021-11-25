Wing Finance (WING) Price Reaches $21.55 on Exchanges

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.