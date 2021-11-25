Wing (WING) Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

