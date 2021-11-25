Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Buys 3,462 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 5.2% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $23,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $398.76. The stock had a trading volume of 46,954,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,301,910. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $294.59 and a 12 month high of $408.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $378.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

