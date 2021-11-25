Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Has $33.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.5% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $33,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $241.21. 2,189,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,765,145. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.35 and its 200-day moving average is $227.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $185.54 and a one year high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

