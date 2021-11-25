Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 1.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.52. 149,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,645. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $200.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

