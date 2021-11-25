Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 14.3% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $64,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,113. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $202.50 and a 12-month high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.11 and its 200 day moving average is $247.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

