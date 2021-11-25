WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Stock Price Up 1.7%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $57.48 and last traded at $57.40. Approximately 415,438 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 357,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.44.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCLD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 83.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 42.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the third quarter worth about $44,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 124.4% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund in the second quarter worth about $57,000.

