WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $42.63 and last traded at $42.82. 146,002 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 206,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 555.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 455,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after acquiring an additional 386,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,484,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,150,000 after acquiring an additional 112,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 175.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 104,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,633,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,318,000 after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 601,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,472,000 after acquiring an additional 77,603 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

