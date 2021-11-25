WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Up 0.3%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) shares shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.91 and last traded at $43.84. 421,388 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 305% from the average session volume of 104,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.71.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $97,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the third quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.