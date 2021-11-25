Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $154.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $154.00 and last traded at $160.63, with a volume of 782760 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.43.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wix.com from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist dropped their price target on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.43.

Get Wix.com alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -66.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 8.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 44.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 21.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,364,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $647,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.