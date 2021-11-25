WOM Protocol Market Cap Reaches $23.79 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $23.79 million and $1.46 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Coin Profile

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

