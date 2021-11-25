Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.550-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.54 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $114.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.02.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 19.64%.

WWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.71.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Woodward stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Woodward worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

