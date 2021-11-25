WOWswap (WOW) Price Tops $13.20 on Exchanges

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $13.20 or 0.00022443 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. WOWswap has a market cap of $6.07 million and $1.18 million worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00067034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00073050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00094163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,483.04 or 0.07621296 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,023.60 or 1.00341904 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.