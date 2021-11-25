Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Up 20% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $639.32 or 0.01080599 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $3.65 billion and $1.62 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00093428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.96 or 0.07612786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,087.42 or 0.99872208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,713,919 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

