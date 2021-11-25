WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. 842,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,286. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.19. WW International has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. WW International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut WW International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WW International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.78.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WW International stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.78% of WW International worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

