Xend Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $837,522.00 (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $837,522.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00066884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00073261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00093428 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,503.96 or 0.07612786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,087.42 or 0.99872208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars.

