XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 191 ($2.50) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

XPS opened at GBX 143.50 ($1.87) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 142.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.39 million and a P/E ratio of 33.48. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

