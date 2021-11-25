XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.40

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

XPS traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 144 ($1.88). 75,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,580. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 142.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. XPS Pensions Group has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The stock has a market capitalization of £295.42 million and a PE ratio of 33.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 191 ($2.50) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) price objective on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

