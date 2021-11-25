XYO Market Cap Reaches $702.93 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 25th. During the last week, XYO has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a total market cap of $702.93 million and $44.74 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XYO coin can now be bought for about $0.0547 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00044636 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00009176 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.79 or 0.00234926 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00089413 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012372 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

