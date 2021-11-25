YAM Trading 28.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (YAM)

YAM (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. YAM has a market capitalization of $7.83 million and $247,728.00 worth of YAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YAM has traded up 28.6% against the dollar. One YAM coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00045429 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.44 or 0.00239530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00012648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.26 or 0.00088503 BTC.

YAM Profile

YAM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2020. YAM’s total supply is 13,851,776 coins and its circulating supply is 12,372,542 coins. YAM’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . YAM’s official website is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

