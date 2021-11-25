Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.58

Shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.58 and traded as high as $16.24. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $16.23, with a volume of 5,563 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on YZCAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DBS Vickers lowered shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

