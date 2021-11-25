Ycash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $32,466.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ycash has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ycash has a market cap of $6.76 million and $32,466.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.08 or 0.00447805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $122.87 or 0.00207573 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,826,638 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

