yearn.finance II (YFII) Price Up 19.4% Over Last Week

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One yearn.finance II coin can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00045440 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00240271 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012614 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.14 or 0.00088514 BTC.

About yearn.finance II

yearn.finance II is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,750 coins. yearn.finance II’s official Twitter account is @DfiMoney . yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

yearn.finance II Coin Trading

