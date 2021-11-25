YF Link Tops One Day Trading Volume of $505,771.00 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, YF Link has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. YF Link has a total market capitalization of $39.24 million and $505,771.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YF Link coin can currently be bought for $761.84 or 0.01286769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YF Link alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089130 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link (YFL) is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.