YFIVE FINANCE (YFIVE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,935.25

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. YFIVE FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $58,935.25 and approximately $116,116.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for about $2.61 or 0.00004408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00045916 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.50 or 0.00240620 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00089252 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Profile

YFIVE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 22,577 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

