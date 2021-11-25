Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $8.19 on Major Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One Yield Guild Games coin can now be purchased for about $8.19 or 0.00013833 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $559.58 million and approximately $205.52 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00073642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00092584 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,491.62 or 0.07584392 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,188.94 or 0.99944464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,309,471 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

