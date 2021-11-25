yOUcash (YOUC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $653,339.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. yOUcash has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $653,339.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 21.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00046036 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00240462 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00012509 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.77 or 0.00089130 BTC.

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,722,234,242 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

