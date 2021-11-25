Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.60. CarMax reported earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CarMax will report full year earnings of $7.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $8.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarMax from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

NYSE KMX opened at $147.36 on Thursday. CarMax has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

