Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) to Post $1.03 EPS

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will report earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.09. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.79.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $80.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

