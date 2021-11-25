Zacks: Analysts Anticipate eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) to report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for eFFECTOR Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.82). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eFFECTOR Therapeutics.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EFTR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, eFFECTOR Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

EFTR opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 26,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $205,798.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 16,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $142,834.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,038 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFTR. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,503,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $67,027,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

